Punjab Leads Points Table Of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Punjab leads points table of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament

Punjab contingent with 4 gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal and 76 points led the points table of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament on the second day at weightlifting venue adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall here on Wednesday

Punjab contingent with 4 gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal and 76 points led the points table of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 Weightlifting Tournament on the second day at weightlifting venue adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall here on Wednesday.

Balochistan team is placed second with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal and 46 points, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is third with three silver medals and 30 points followed by Sindh boys who had scored 24 points so far with four bronze medals.

Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman and other officials also witnessed the exciting weightlifting and hockey matches.

Punjab's Sameer Khan grabbed gold medal in 59kg weight category. Faisal Ullah of KP took silver and Sindh's M Ali got bronze medal in this competition.

In the 64kg contest, Punjab's Abdul Raheem clinched the gold medal, Noor Ahmed of Balochistan took silver while bronze went to Sindh's Shaharyar. Punjab weightlifters dominated 49kg competition by winning gold and silver medals through Shayan Ali and Hamza Tariq respectively. Mohammad Fahad of Balochistan bagged bronze in this event.

Punjab weightlifter M Ali Ghani got gold medal in 55kg contest while silver and bronze medals were won by KP's Rafiullah and Sindh's Wajih Ullah respectively.

In Inter-Provincial Girls U-16 and Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament, Punjab boys team outplayed Balochistan by 8-0 on the second day at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Punjab boys dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Punjab's Hamza Fayaz, Ahmed Noor, Rana Waleed and M Ammad struck two field goals each for the triumphant team. Despite their best efforts, Balochistan team could not convert their efforts into goals.

In the next encounter, Sindh boys' hockey team scripted a 5-2 victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

M Adnan and Abdul Wahab of Sindh netted two goals each while Syed Saad Ali scored one goal. Hassan Ali and M Hassan were the goal scorers for KP team.

In U-16 Girls Hockey event, Punjab girls' hockey team thrashed Sindh by 9-0 quite comfortably. Sharika Sarwar executed three goals, Saira Younis and Maleeha Younis scored two goals each while Mehak Rashid and Sehrish Kamal contributed one goal each for Punjab team.

Punjab girls demonstrated excellent ball control throughout the match. They did not give their opponents enough space to make a goal-scoring move.

In another match, KP girls defeated Balochistan by 4-0 margin. Adeeba Ali scored two goals whileNida Ali and Sawaira Kishwar made one goal each for the winning team.

