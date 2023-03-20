UrduPoint.com

Punjab Lifts National Women's Blind Cricket Championship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Punjab defeated Islamabad by eight wickets in the final to annex 2nd National Women's Blind Cricket Championship here at the Marghzar Cricket Ground Saidpur on Monday

Punjab chose to field after winning the toss. Islamabad scored 108 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted 12 overs.

In reply, Punjab chased the target in 9.3 overs at the loss of two wickets.

Nisha and Noreen were the main contributors as they scored 55 and 20 runs respectively. Nisha was declared Man of the Match.

Four teams, including Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the championship. The championship was organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Association in collaboration with the Australian High Commission.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, gave away trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-up teams.

