Punjab Minister for Excise called on Punjab Minister for Sports

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed thanked Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti for approving Tehsil Sports Complex in Samundri and discussed various measures for the promotion of sports in the province.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Minister for Sports said: "We are building top level sports infrastructure at tehsil level. Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will be completed with an approximate cost of Rs six crore.

Modern sports facilities will be provided in the Tehsil Sports Complex which will be very beneficial for the youth of the region."Director General Sports Punjab, on this occasion said that the construction work on Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will start shortly. "The sports projects are being launched as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar," he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said the construction of Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will help a lot in eliminating the sense of deprivation among the youth and they could be able to express their sports talent in a befitting manner.