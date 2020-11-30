UrduPoint.com
Punjab Olympic Association Condoles Death Of Table Tennis Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Olympic Association condoles death of table tennis coach

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Muhammad Aamir Jan, President Punjab Olympic Association (POAb) and the entire Olympic family of Punjab is deeply grieved over passing away of Sabah Warris, table tennis coach and a known organiser.

They said here on Monday, "May Allah Almighty shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss."Late Sabah Warris will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to table tennis sports as well as for promotion of table tennis in Punjab and Pakistan.

