Punjab Olympic association condoles death of brother in law of Secretary POA

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :-:President, Punjab Olympic Association, Muhammad Aamir Jan, and entire the entire Punjab Olympic family is deeply grieved on the passing away of Ch. Muhammad Saddiq, Bother-in-Law, Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

The officials of PbOA expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family, said a spokesman of the PbOA here on Friday.

May Allah Almighty in his Infinite mercy shower His blessings and granteternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courageto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.