Punjab Olympic, SBP approve elections of Mangal led Punjab Squash Association

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Olympic Association and sports board Punjab have approved the elections of Punjab Squash Association led by, Secretary, Punjab Local Government, Noor ul Amin Mangal.

The elections of the PSA were held here on February 5 under the supervision of Provincial Olympic Association and SBP and fresh office bearers were elected for a next term of four years. Noor ul Amin Mangal and Muhammad Mansoor were elected President and Secretary of the PSA.

Secretary, Punjab Olympic Association, Idris Haider Khawaja in his letter written to PSA on February 8, said "PSA in an affiliated and bonafied body of provincial Olympic association and its elections were held according to law." It may be mentioned here that Punjab Olympic Association declared the previous set up of PSA "defunct" for its failure to hold the elections of the body after expiry of its tenure. SBP also wrote a number of letters to office bearers of defunct PSA urging them to provide the audit report of Rs.

sixty million given to the body for the promotion of squash and so far no report has been submitted to the SBP in this regard.

SBP in its letter written on February 15 , stated that PSA elections were in accordance with the functions of the SBP mandated under the constitution and therefore approved by the SBP with which the PSA is also affiliated.

A spokesman of the PSA told APP here on Thursday Punjab Olympic body and SBP have approved their elections which has re-established the status of PSA as the legitimate provincial squash association.

"We are in process of finalizing an ambitious activity plan which will soon be unveiled by our President, PSA, Noor ul Amin Mangal, himself a former national squash player", he said adding "We will also be conducting a number of coaching and training programmes with our prime focus on junior players to groom them under a long term plan to create a pool of players to lift the game out of present gloom."