Punjab Open Golf championship to get underway at PAF Skyview Golf Course

The title bearing 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship will tee off today at the neat and tidy, shipshape par 72 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Country Club Golf Course in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The title bearing 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship will tee off today at the neat and tidy, shipshape par 72 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Country Club Golf Course in Lahore.

Championship stretches over five days from Wednesday13th October to Sunday 17th October 2021.

Thirteenth and Fourteenth October are assigned for events to be contested between senior professionals, senior amateurs, junior professionals and amateur ladies. Participants belonging to these categories will compete over 36 holes and while senior professionals and junior professionals will be on the look out for pecuniary benefits, the senior amateurs and ladies will be eager for front-line positions of notability.

From Friday the 15th October the championship will be taken over by the professional golfers of Pakistan who will become a part of the prestigious encounter for lucrative prize money of Rs 5 million enhanced from the previously announced two million. This increase was the result of an initiative taken by the President of Punjab Golf Association and ushers a respite for a large number of professional golfers who considered the two million prize money unpretentious and frugal.

Alongside the professionals, also there will be the leading amateur golf players who seek prominence and stature.

In addition to the prize money of Rs 5 million a big attraction is the 1300 cc car for a hole in one supplemented by the offer of a tractor for a hole in one on the back nine.

The Tournament Director Air Commodore(r)Tariq Usman Abbas stated that top 100 professional golfers belonging to almost all golf courses of the country have reached PAF Skyview Golf Club for pursuing prize money at this prestigious Championship. Top ranked contenders in professional section are admired for their artistry and prowess and when they compete visible is the flair and finesse in their command over the countless aspects of golf playing expertise.

Mohammed Shabbir the top ranked professional of our national golf circuit remains a consistent winner.

He wins tournaments in unruffled fashion and having him as a participant in this Punjab Open is unsettling news even for players like M. Munir, Matloob Ahmed and a few more merited ones.

The PAF Golf Course is all prepared to test the champions and in turn provide them memorable momentsof joy and exhilaration. It is pertinent to mention here the support rendered by Pakistan State Oil, GourmetFoods and exd (excellence delivered ), an IT service provider.