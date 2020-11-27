UrduPoint.com
Punjab Players Expected To Excel In Under-16 Talent Hunt Games 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab's 130-member contingent reached Peshawar on Friday to feature in Under-16 Talent Hunt Games 2020.

The participating teams will take part in badminton, squash, table tennis, athletics, volleyball, football and hockey events scheduled to be staged from November 28 to December 10, 2020 in Peshawar.

Sports board Punjab's 32-member athletics contingent (28 athletes and four officials) will also partake in the Championship scheduled to be staged at Peshawar from November 28 to December 2, 2020 under the leadership of Director sports Hafeez Bhatti.

SBP's consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk will be the manager of Sports Board Punjab's athletics contingent while Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti will also act as an observer during the Games.

Punjab's athletes will show their skills in 100m race, 200m race, 400m race, 800m race, 4x100m relay, 4x400m Relay, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, Shot Putt, 110m Hurdle (boys) and 100m Hurdle (girls) disciplines during the mega event.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said here that Punjab players will live up to expectations and emerge winners in the championship.

"Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches trained their players quite professionally andit is very much likely that Punjab athletes will show handsome performances in thecompetition", he added.

