Punjab Police gears up for Judo Jiu-Jitsu Championship, National Games 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Police have issued a circular, seeking lists of officers and officials interested in competing in the Judo Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the National Games 2025.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, a training camp will be set up at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, where selected athletes will undergo professional coaching to prepare for the competitions.

Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar stated that comprehensive training and necessary resources would be provided to ensure top-level performance. He praised Punjab Police athletes for their achievements at the national and provincial levels, calling them a source of pride for the department.

He further stated that officers who consistently win medals in national competitions should be encouraged and fully supported.