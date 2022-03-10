Punjab police hockey tournament kicks off

A three-day Punjab Police Inter Region Hockey Tournament 2022 started on Thursday in which police teams across the province are participating

District Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed inaugurated the tournament which will continue till March 12.

The first match of the tournament was played between Dera Ghazi Khan region and Faisalabad region in which Faisalabad region defeated the Dera Ghazi Khan by 4 goals.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DPO Dr. Muhammad Rizwan said that the purpose of holding such tournament was to promote positive and healthy activities for the police.

The ceremony was attended by SPRIB Sargodha and other police officers.