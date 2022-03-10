UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Hockey Tournament Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published March 10, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Punjab police hockey tournament kicks off

A three-day Punjab Police Inter Region Hockey Tournament 2022 started on Thursday in which police teams across the province are participating

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A three-day Punjab Police Inter Region Hockey Tournament 2022 started on Thursday in which police teams across the province are participating.

District Police Officer Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed inaugurated the tournament which will continue till March 12.

The first match of the tournament was played between Dera Ghazi Khan region and Faisalabad region in which Faisalabad region defeated the Dera Ghazi Khan by 4 goals.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, DPO Dr. Muhammad Rizwan said that the purpose of holding such tournament was to promote positive and healthy activities for the police.

The ceremony was attended by SPRIB Sargodha and other police officers.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Police Punjab Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan March

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on ICA of Mo ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing on ICA of Monal Group

2 minutes ago
 Corona's positivity rate reaches 0.42 per Cent in ..

Corona's positivity rate reaches 0.42 per Cent in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Opposition parties relaunch 'malicious campaign' a ..

Opposition parties relaunch 'malicious campaign' against state institutions: Cha ..

2 minutes ago
 England's Simmonds in for benched Dombrandt agains ..

England's Simmonds in for benched Dombrandt against Ireland

12 minutes ago
 Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah vis ..

Forum on digital transformation of Hajj, Umrah visit system kicks off in Madinah ..

12 minutes ago
 Sukkur Admin sensitizes public to encourage tree p ..

Sukkur Admin sensitizes public to encourage tree plantation

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>