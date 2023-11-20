Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police team has won 7th Tchoukball Championship after defeating Punjab Color team with 53-51 scores here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Police team has won 7th Tchoukball Championship after defeating Punjab Color team with 53-51 scores here on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team grabbed the third position by defeating Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) team in a decisive match.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed witnessed the final match as chief guest and later distributed prizes and trophies among the position holder teams.

Speaking on the occasion, she announced to arrange international tchoukball competition in Faisalabad very soon.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsin, Secretary General Pakistan Tchoukball Federation Emanuel Asad and others were also present on the spot.