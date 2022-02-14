Punjab Polo Cup to swing into action on Tuesday

The 14-goal Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will swing into action on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The 14-goal Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2022, the oldest event of Pakistan polo, will swing into action on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik said on Monday that Eight teams will vie for the top honours in this historical event.

The participating teams are divided into two pools and Pool A consists of Newage Cables/ Master Paints, HN Polo, Master Paints, Pebble Breaker while Pool B comprises Remounts, Diamond Paints, Barry's, DS Polo/Rizvis. Newage Cables/ Master Paints will vie against HN Polo in the opening match at 2pm on Tuesday while Master Paints will clash against Pebble Breaker at 3pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday, Feb 20." Highlighting the history of historical Punjab Polo Cup, Omer Sadik said: "With the origins of polo from Central Asia thousands of year age, our region is known for the colorful and powerful history of this sport, which has always been the mark of royalty and prestige. As one of the world's oldest polo clubs, Lahore Polo Club relishes the prestigious history of playing the game of kings.

The Punjab polo trophy happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played for in Pakistan having been introduced in 1886.

"Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world's famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top national and international polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high-quality polo for the entertainment of the lovers of the game," Omer Sadik added.

The LPC president also thanked Ittehad Textiles for sponsoring this historical event. "I am highly grateful to Ittehad Textile CEO Nazim Shahzad Shiekh and his team for supporting the game of kings and knights." Sharing his views, Ittehad Textile CEO Nazim Shahzad Shiekh said: "Polo is a lifestyle game and it has been gaining popularity in Pakistan with each passing day. It is an honour for us to support this game of kings and knights and especially this tournament, which is the oldest polo event of Pakistan. We will continue to support this beautiful game in future as well."