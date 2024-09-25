Punjab Premier League To Commence On October 4
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Premier League (PPL) is set to commence on October 4 in Gujranwala, with the Rawalpindi Markhors aiming to mark their success.
"Our team will feature some of the finest cricketers from the Potohar region", Rawalpindi Markhors CEO Chaudhry Nadeem Manzoor Begga said on Wednesday.
"The team’s training camp, under the supervision of former Test cricketer and senior coach of the Rawalpindi Markhors, Hasan Raza, will begin on September 28," Nadeem told media at a press conference at National Press Club Islamabad.
He expressed the hope that the League would become the biggest cricket event in Pakistan after the Pakistan Super League. Eight teams from across Punjab, spanning from Rahim Yar Khan to Attock, will be participating in the league.
Nadeem said that Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and the surrounding areas had a large pool of talented cricketers, who would now have an opportunity to play at the provincial level.
"We aim to steer the youth away from unproductive activities and move them towards sports, contributing to our mission of promoting a drug-free lifestyle," he said.
Senior coach and former Test cricketer Hasan Raza said that the PPL would usher in a new era of cricket. “We will bring forward talent from the grassroots level, offering cricket enthusiasts a chance to witness top-quality performances.
"Rawalpindi and Islamabad have produced several legendary cricketers for Pakistan. We aim to turn Rawalpindi Markhors into a nursery for the national team, and within the next few years, a significant portion of the Pakistan cricket team will consist of Rawalpindi Markhors players," he added.
