ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab team has qualified for the final of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship at KPT sports Complex footbal ground.

The decision of the second team of the final would take place on Saturday after the match between Sindh and Balochistan, said a press release.

The final match would be played on Saturday evening. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Sheikh would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Earlier, two matches were played in the ongoing championship under the supervision of Softball Federation of Pakistan and managed by Sindh Softball Association.

In the first match, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in the third innings and made it to the final, while in the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh after a sensational match.

On behalf of Punjab, Iram and Kiran scored two each while Fiza, Noor, Mehek and Ramsha scored one run each.

On behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hina, Sidra and Aasia scored two runs each while Nayab scored one run.

In the match played in the second session, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh 10-9 in the fifth innings after an interesting contest.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nayab scored three runs, Nasra and Ayman scored two runs each, while Hina, Shawal and Ayesha scored one run each and played an important role in the success of their team.

From Sindh, Farasha and Sunita, and Tulsi, scored two runs each, while Muqaddas, Zainab, and Mercline scored one run each.

