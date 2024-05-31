Punjab Qualify For Finals Of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published May 31, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Punjab team has qualified for the final of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship at KPT Sports Complex footbal ground
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab team has qualified for the final of the 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women's Softball Championship at KPT sports Complex footbal ground.
The decision of the second team of the final would take place on Saturday after the match between Sindh and Balochistan, said a press release.
The final match would be played on Saturday evening. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Sheikh would be the chief guest on the occasion.
Earlier, two matches were played in the ongoing championship under the supervision of Softball Federation of Pakistan and managed by Sindh Softball Association.
In the first match, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by eight runs in the third innings and made it to the final, while in the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh after a sensational match.
On behalf of Punjab, Iram and Kiran scored two each while Fiza, Noor, Mehek and Ramsha scored one run each.
On behalf of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hina, Sidra and Aasia scored two runs each while Nayab scored one run.
In the match played in the second session, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa overcame Sindh 10-9 in the fifth innings after an interesting contest.
From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nayab scored three runs, Nasra and Ayman scored two runs each, while Hina, Shawal and Ayesha scored one run each and played an important role in the success of their team.
From Sindh, Farasha and Sunita, and Tulsi, scored two runs each, while Muqaddas, Zainab, and Mercline scored one run each.
Recent Stories
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth
Two children drown in Indus River
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..
After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister
Govt to transform every college in ICT by end of July
More Stories From Sports
-
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth11 minutes ago
-
British breakdancer Kid Karam aims high at Paris 20242 hours ago
-
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports3 hours ago
-
Intervarsity Football Championship for girls starts at IUB3 hours ago
-
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive3 hours ago
-
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive4 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results5 hours ago
-
KP U23 Inter-Region Games, Mardan wins Cricket, Kohat claims Taekwondo trophy6 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region leads in Women competitions in KP U23 Games6 hours ago
-
Islamabad, Rangers move in Memorial Basketball semis7 hours ago
-
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England9 hours ago
-
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World squad23 hours ago