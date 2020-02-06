UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Safe City Authority Teams Dispatched For Security Of Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Test Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Punjab Safe City Authority teams dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) teams on Thursday had been dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match series in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) teams on Thursday had been dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match series in Rawalpindi.

According to the PSCA spokesman, cameras with artifical Intelligence capability will be deployed andeveryone will be screened through them in consultation with the Rawalpindi Police and the Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Bangladesh Punjab Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

11 killed, 1005 injured in 892 accidents in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister warns Modi any further misadventure ..

4 minutes ago

World Pulses Day to be marked on Feb 10

4 minutes ago

Clashes kill 6 during protests in Iraq's holy city ..

4 minutes ago

PM says Kashmir will be free soon

17 minutes ago

Iraqi President to Visit Russia After Government F ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.