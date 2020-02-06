Punjab Safe City Authority teams dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) teams on Thursday had been dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match series in Rawalpindi

According to the PSCA spokesman, cameras with artifical Intelligence capability will be deployed andeveryone will be screened through them in consultation with the Rawalpindi Police and the Army.