Punjab Safe City Authority teams dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:17 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) teams on Thursday had been dispatched for security of Pakistan vs Bangladesh test match series in Rawalpindi.
According to the PSCA spokesman, cameras with artifical Intelligence capability will be deployed andeveryone will be screened through them in consultation with the Rawalpindi Police and the Army.