Punjab School Cricket Championship a suitable platform for talented cricket players , Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Dar-e-Arqam school defeated Govt High School Sabzazar in the final of Lahore District Schools Central Punjab Cricket Tournament/Punjab School Cricket Championship here at Bagh-e-Jinnah cricket ground here on Monday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, CEO Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA) Abdullah Khurram Niazi, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Punjab said Punjab School Cricket Championship is asuitable platform for talented cricket players of different schools of the province to express their potential.

"It is expected that several talented young batters and bowlers will emerge through this platform and will serve the country in future," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that cricket is the most popular game of the country and Sports board Punjab will continue to play its due role in further grooming of young talented cricket players in future as well. "Punjab School Cricket Championship is a very useful cricket tournament through which we will be able to prepare a bunch of talented players for the future requirements of the national cricket team," he elaborated.