Punjab School Sports strategy discussed between POA and Punjab Govt

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt. Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan here on Friday held a meeting with Secretary school education Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood at POA House to discuss the outlines of Punjab School sports Strategy.

During the meeting, key interventions of the strategy and expert opinion were shared by POA Chief and Secretary POA Muhammad Khalid Mehmood. The inclusion of themes on the Philosophy of Olympism in the Physical Education and Sports Curriculum for the Pilot Project of PS3 was also discussed, said a spokesman of the POA.

"School Education Department (SED) and POA have shared ideas for successful implementation of the Punjab School Sports Strategy. The POA has agreed to provide full support to SED for revamping the culture of School Sports across Punjab", he said.