Punjab Secretary Sports, Inaugurates Online Training About Sports Infrastructure Development

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:27 PM

Punjab Secretary Sports, inaugurates online training about Sports Infrastructure Development

Punjab Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated a 2-day online training programme about Sports Infrastructure Development here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) -:Punjab Secretary Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated a 2-day online training programme about Sports Infrastructure Development here on Wednesday.

Director Admin, Sports board Punjab, Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Chief Sports consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, Akram Soban of PMU were also present on this occasion at National Hockey Stadium.

This useful activity is being organized for Punjab's divisional, district sports officers and coaches under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab.

Addressing the Punjab sports officers, Ehsan Bhutta stressed upon the Punjab sports officers to put extra emphasis on the development of sports infrastructure.

"Punjab sports officers must attain expertise on the preparation of ADP, PC-I and PC-4 and keep in touch with the Project Management Unit. They should also inspect the under construction projects being completed under the supervision of the Project Management Unit," he added.

He said all the sports activities are stalled in the country that's why we have started online training of our sports officers. "Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and their team deserve appreciation on the launching of the online training programme and all the participants must avail this training fully".

Director Admin Javed Chohan, in his address, said that the basic purpose of the online training programme is to improve the abilities of Punjab officers in executing official matters. "Punjab sports officers will be provided complete guidance in resolving their problems relating to PC-I and PC-4. They must understand the importance of every project prior to its launching. Senior officers and experts are available all the time in head office for the guidance of aspiring officers," he asserted.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti imparted training regarding different projects and grounds.

He also informed the officers about the measurement of different playgrounds for different games and rules and regulations of various sports.

Revenue Consultant Iqbal Shahid informed the officers about acquiring land and other legislative matters. Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Assistant DirectorNasir Malik and Akram Soban of PMU also delivered lectures on various respectivetopics during the online training programme.

