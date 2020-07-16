UrduPoint.com
Punjab Secretary Sports, Inaugurates Sports Officers' Online Training Workshop

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Punjab Secretary Sports, inaugurates sports officers' online training workshop

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab conducted an online training workshop of Rawalpindi division on 'Sports & Fitness and Unique Lifestyle' on Thursday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated the online training workshop. Director Admin Javed Chohan was also present on this occasion while Assistant Director Nasir Malik and DSO Rawalpindi Malik Waqar were the hosts of the workshop.

Over 100 district and tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province attended the online training workshop where Sports Physician & Nutritionist Dr Nabeel delivered a lecture on the topic of 'Sports & Fitness and Unique Lifestyle'.

Addressing the workshop, Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said these online training workshops are being organized in a bid to follow precautionary social distancing measures due to prevailing COVID-19.

"District, tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province must avail this golden opportunity and improve their skills and performances".

He urged the officers to improve the fitness of players in the light of knowledge they got from online training workshops.

Sports Physician & Nutritionist Dr Nabeel who delivered a lecture said that fitness has great significance in sports. "Players should chalk out a routine for exercise and do different exercises in separate sessions".

Dr Nabeel also answered different questions of participants during the online training workshop.

DSO Rawalpindi Malik Waqar, on this occasion said that online training workshop is a suitable platform that has been designed for the training of sports officers and coaches.

More Stories From Sports

