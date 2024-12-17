Punjab, Sindh advance to women’s hockey final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab and Sindh stormed into the final of the women’s hockey event at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games with dominant performances in their respective semifinal matches at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Punjab delivered a ruthless display of attacking hockey, crushing Islamabad 14-0.

From the outset, Punjab outclassed their opponents with precise passes, sharp coordination, and relentless offensive play. Islamabad’s defense struggled to contain Punjab’s forwards, who capitalized on every opportunity to score.

In the second semifinal, Sindh outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4-1 in a competitive encounter. Sindh took control early on, showcasing disciplined play and maintaining possession. KP fought back but could not match Sindh’s pace and finishing, eventually conceding defeat.