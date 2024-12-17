Open Menu

Punjab, Sindh Advance To Women’s Hockey Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Punjab, Sindh advance to women’s hockey final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab and Sindh stormed into the final of the women’s hockey event at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games with dominant performances in their respective semifinal matches at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first semifinal, Punjab delivered a ruthless display of attacking hockey, crushing Islamabad 14-0.

From the outset, Punjab outclassed their opponents with precise passes, sharp coordination, and relentless offensive play. Islamabad’s defense struggled to contain Punjab’s forwards, who capitalized on every opportunity to score.

In the second semifinal, Sindh outplayed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4-1 in a competitive encounter. Sindh took control early on, showcasing disciplined play and maintaining possession. KP fought back but could not match Sindh’s pace and finishing, eventually conceding defeat.

Related Topics

Sindh Hockey Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Women Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln Corner at Lahore's Quaid-e-Az ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Sec ..

Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Te ..

4 minutes ago
 System cannot work without dialogue between govt, ..

System cannot work without dialogue between govt, opposition: Rana Sanaullah

6 minutes ago
 The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realm ..

The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realme C75, Industry's Best Waterpr ..

8 minutes ago
 Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?

Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?

16 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in first ODI

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid ..

Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance

35 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web serie ..

Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Hara ..

Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..

1 hour ago
 Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if d ..

Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..

2 hours ago
 LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports