ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The teams of Punjab and Sindh clinched the men's and women's title of the Inter Provincial Netball Championship, respectively, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Monday.

In the men category; Punjab got 1st position while Sindh obtained 2nd and Gilgit Baltistan bagged 3rd position. In the men's final, Punjab defeated Sindh by 26-24 goals.

In the women's event; Sindh secured 1st position while Punjab took 2nd position and Gilgit Baltistan finished 3rd position. In the women's final match, Sindh beat Punjab by 15-13 goals.

Seven teams from all over the country took part in the Championship including Punjab, Sindh,Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Islamabad.

Vice President, Pakistan Netball Federation, S.M. Inam ul Haq who was the chief guest on the occasion gave away prizes to the winners.

President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Regional sports Coordinator, City school Asghar Anjum, Assistant Director, Punjab University, Muhammad Wasif, President, Gilgit Baltistan, Nisar Ahmed, Secretary, Punjab Netball Association, Tahir Hameed and a large number of peoples were also present on the occasion.