Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

The Inter Provincial Netball Championship concluded with Punjab and Sindh teams claiming the men's and women's titles, respectively here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

The closing ceremony was graced by Shoail Baqai Director, The Cloud Service as the chief guest, alongside Pakistan Netball Federation Patron Captain (R) Zafar, Chairman Mudassir Arain, President Samin Malik, and Secretary General Riyaz Ahmed.

In the men's final, Punjab successfully defended their title by defeating Sindh 20-15.

Similarly, Sindh's women's team maintained their title defense with a 20-10 victory over Punjab.

The championship featured seven teams from across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile the National Netball Championship kicked off here at Liaquat Gymnasium.

The championship was inaugurated by Pakistan Sports board Deputy DG Shahid islam. Teams from all over the country are participating in the championship.

