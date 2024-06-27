Punjab, Sindh Bag Netball C'ship Titles
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The Inter Provincial Netball Championship concluded with Punjab and Sindh teams claiming the men's and women's titles, respectively here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Inter Provincial Netball Championship concluded with Punjab and Sindh teams claiming the men's and women's titles, respectively here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on Thursday.
The closing ceremony was graced by Shoail Baqai Director, The Cloud Service as the chief guest, alongside Pakistan Netball Federation Patron Captain (R) Zafar, Chairman Mudassir Arain, President Samin Malik, and Secretary General Riyaz Ahmed.
In the men's final, Punjab successfully defended their title by defeating Sindh 20-15.
Similarly, Sindh's women's team maintained their title defense with a 20-10 victory over Punjab.
The championship featured seven teams from across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Meanwhile the National Netball Championship kicked off here at Liaquat Gymnasium.
The championship was inaugurated by Pakistan Sports board Deputy DG Shahid islam. Teams from all over the country are participating in the championship.
Recent Stories
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India52 minutes ago
-
England bowl against India in rain-delayed T20 World Cup semi-final4 minutes ago
-
Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis3 hours ago
-
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out4 hours ago
-
Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur4 hours ago
-
Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars4 hours ago
-
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'4 hours ago
-
Faltering stars and delighted underdogs do battle in Euro 2024 last 164 hours ago
-
Fans bring the noise, colour and fun to Euro 20244 hours ago
-
Ahsan, Hasnain bag victories in ACBS Asian Snooker C'ship5 hours ago
-
Biggest stars yet to catch fire at Euro 20248 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today11 hours ago