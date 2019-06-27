UrduPoint.com
Punjab, Sindh Qualify For Final Of Girls Event Of National Table Tennis

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:03 PM

Punjab, Sindh qualify for final of girls event of national table tennis

Punjab and Sindh qualified for the girls under-15 final of the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship after winning their respective matches here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab and Sindh qualified for the girls under-15 final of the 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship after winning their respective matches here at Nishtar Park sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

The 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship is being organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association in collaboration with Sports board Punjab (SBP).

In Girls' Under-18 category, Sindh and Chromatex Club qualified for the finals. The finals will be played on Friday (June 28) at 6pm. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Chromatex Club qualified to meet in the finals of Boys' Under-15 team event. Pak Army and Pakistan Wapda qualified for the finals in Boys under-18.

Hamdan Nazir, Vice President Railway Sports Board will be chief guest at the team event finals.

Following are the results:- Boys' under-15 team semifinals: Chromatex beat Pakistan Railway 3-2.

KPK beat Punjab 3-2 in the second semifinals.

Junior Boys' Team semifinals: Pak Wapda beat Sindh 3-1, Pak Army beat Islamabad 3-0.

Cadet Boys Team semifinals: Chromatex beat Pak Railways 3-2, KPK beat Punjab 3-2.

Boys' Team Under-15: Sindh beat Pak Railway 3-2, Punjab beat Pak Arab 3-0, Chromatex beat KPK 3-0, Pak Arab beat Sindh 3-2.

Boys' Team Under-18: Sindh beat Islamabad 3-0, KPK beat Chromatex 3-1, Wapda beat Punjab 3-0, Sindh beat Pak Railway 3-0, Pak Army beat Pak Arab 3-0, Islamabad beat KPK 3-2, Wapda beat Pak Arab 3-0, Pak Railway beat Chromatex 3-1.

Girls' Team Under-18: Sindh beat Punjab 3-0, KPK beat Chromatex 3-0.

Girls' Team Under-15: Sindh beat KPK 3-0, Sindh beat Punjab 3-0, Punjab beat KPK 3-0, Punjab beat Islamabad 3-0, Sindh beat KPK 3-0, KPK beat Islamabad 3-0.

