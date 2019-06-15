UrduPoint.com
Punjab Snooker Championship From June 17

Muhammad Rameez 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:11 AM

Punjab snooker championship from June 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship will be organised here on June 17-19 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Gymnasium Hall.

All the nine divisional teams of Punjab province will feature in the Punjab Inter-Division (Open) Snooker Championship being held under the aegis of Sports board Punjab with the collaboration of Punjab Snooker Association.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has directed all the Divisional Officers Sports to conduct transparent trials for the selection of divisional snooker teams. "The game of snooker will flourish in the province with the holding of this event," he said.

He said SBP is giving top priority for the promotion of sports in the province especially in backward areas. "We recently organized several sports events in the province such as Punjab Games, Annual Sports Calendar etc.

Hundreds of players belonging to remote areas took active part in these events," he added.

The divisional selection committees will be comprised Divisional Officers Sports (convener), district sports officer of divisional headquarter concerned (member), secretary Divisional Snooker Association (secretary) and a former snooker player (member). The trials for the selection of divisional snooker teams will be held from June 13 to 15, 2019 at all divisional headquarters of the province.

According to tournament rules, every divisional team will be comprised of three players and an official. The participating players must be residents of their respective division and departmental players are not allowed to take part in the event.

