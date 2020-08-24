LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated Pakistan's former captain and batting legend Zaheer Abbas on being inducted into International cricket Council (ICC)'s illustrious Hall of Fame club.

In a greeting message here on Monday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said definitely it is a great moment for Pakistan as well as for Zaheer Abbas who truly deserves this honour. "The entire nation is proud of the achievements of Zaheer Abbas, who is also known as 'Asian Bradman' and 'run-making machine," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister further said it is a matter of great honour for Pakistan that Zaheer Abbas's exceptional career accomplishments have been acknowledged by the game's governing body. "The inclusion of Pakistan sports stalwarts in ICC's Hall of Fame is certainly a great honour for Pakistan at international level", he asserted.

He said the Wall of Fame project of Sports board Punjab will be launched in near future. "The portraits of Pakistan's sports legends will be placed in the Wall of Fame at Sports Board Punjab," he informed.