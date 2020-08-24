UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sorts Minister Greets Zaheer Abbas On His Induction In ICC's Hall Of Fame

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Punjab Sorts Minister greets Zaheer Abbas on his induction in ICC's Hall of Fame

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has congratulated Pakistan's former captain and batting legend Zaheer Abbas on being inducted into International cricket Council (ICC)'s illustrious Hall of Fame club.

In a greeting message here on Monday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said definitely it is a great moment for Pakistan as well as for Zaheer Abbas who truly deserves this honour. "The entire nation is proud of the achievements of Zaheer Abbas, who is also known as 'Asian Bradman' and 'run-making machine," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister further said it is a matter of great honour for Pakistan that Zaheer Abbas's exceptional career accomplishments have been acknowledged by the game's governing body. "The inclusion of Pakistan sports stalwarts in ICC's Hall of Fame is certainly a great honour for Pakistan at international level", he asserted.

He said the Wall of Fame project of Sports board Punjab will be launched in near future. "The portraits of Pakistan's sports legends will be placed in the Wall of Fame at Sports Board Punjab," he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Sports Punjab Asia

Recent Stories

UAE provides 21.4 tonnes of food aid to residents ..

11 minutes ago

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

22 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

41 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

49 minutes ago

PPP to succeed in next local bodies' elections, cl ..

3 minutes ago

Training of new department heads concluded at Isla ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.