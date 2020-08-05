Punjab Sport Minister and DG, SBP condole death of Punjab basketball coach Nasir

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Provincial basketball coach Nasir Iqbal Zia from Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

In a condolence here, the Minister message, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a message, Director General Sports Punjab expressed his deep condolencesto the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant themcourage to bear this great loss with fortitude.