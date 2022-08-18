Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood performed the ground breaking ceremony of Pakistan's first ever Sports Medicine Center at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood performed the ground breaking ceremony of Pakistan's first ever Sports Medicine Center at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

Vice-Chairman SBP Zahid Qayyum, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo, Rauf Bajwa, Rana Nadeem Anjum, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan Dr Asad Abbas, Member Faculty of Sports and Exercise Medicine (UK) Dr M Azam Khan, Fellow Faculty of Sports and Exercise Medicine (Ireland) Prof Kamran Butt and Assistant Prof Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and other medical experts also attended the ceremony.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and other medical experts highlighted different features, functions and services of Sports Medicine Center during their thorough briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood.

Multiple treatments and services including Sports Ultrasound, Isokinetic Strength Testing, Sports Physiotherapy, Sports Surgery, Exercise Physiology, Sports Biomechanic, Sports Radiology and Sports Nutrition will be provided to athletes at the unique Sports Medicine Center.

Talking to media on this occasion, Punjab Sports Minister said that definitely the ground breaking ceremony of Pakistan's first ever Sports Medicine Center is the biggest news for the athletes of the province. "Now our players belonging to different games will have services of top sports physicians, orthopedic surgeons and nutritionists to cure their different diseases and ailments".

He said the basic purpose of Sports Medicine Centre is to provide best health facilities to Pakistan's top athletes and ensure fully fit players for big sports events. "Now Pakistan athletes will be in ideal physical shape ahead of international sports events like Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games etc. Our players would not go abroad or anywhere now for the treatment of their ailments and injuries," he explained.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion informed that this Sports Medicine Clinic is the first one in the history of country. "Expert doctors and medical experts will be there for all male and female athletes who got injuries before, during and after sports competitions," he added.

He said that the players from across the province will be able to avail best health facilities and different treatments at this modern Sports Medicine Centre.