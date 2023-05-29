Punjab sports contingent wins 2 more medals at 34th National Games

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab sports contingent added two more medals to its tally at the 34th National Games on Monday in Quetta.

According to the information made available here by Sports board Punjab overall, Punjab athletes have taken their tally of medals to 65 including three gold medals, 11 silver and 51 bronze medals so far in the ongoing National Games.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has greeted Punjab's all medal winners in the 34th edition of National Games.

As per latest results, a Punjab athlete bagged a bronze medal in the discus throw competition while another bronze medal came Punjab's way when a Punjab weightlifter secured third position in 73kg weight category of weightlifting event behind Army and Wapda competitors.

In the National Games Table Tennis Women's Singles semifinal match, Hoor Fawad of Army defeated Punjab's Fatima Khan by 4-3 (5-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 6-11 and 11-6).