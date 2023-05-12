UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Contingents Continue Preparations For National Games Under The Aegis Of SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aegis of SBP

Punjab sports contingents continued their superlative preparations for the upcoming National Games on the third day here

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Punjab sports contingents continued their superlative preparations for the upcoming National Games on the third day here.

Quetta is going to host 34th edition of the National Games from May 22.

Dozens of swimming players participated in a swimming camp under the supervision of Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti at state of the art Punjab International Swimming Complex Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the swimming competitions of National Games will be organized at Punjab International Swimming Complex from May 26 to 28.

Hafeez Bhatti and other expert coaches imparted modern swimming training to male and female camp probables.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has said that the upcoming 34th edition of National Games is an ideal opportunity for Punjab's hundreds of athletes to prove their sports potential in front of Pakistan's top sports authorities. "The presence of the country's best athletes in the National Games will definitely create a highly competitive sports atmosphere."He directed the Punjab coaches to utilize all of their energies and abilities for the top standard preparation of Punjab contingent ahead of the grand National Games event.

