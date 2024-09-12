Open Menu

Punjab Sports Dept To Extend Full Support To PBCC For T20 Blind World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup

The Punjab Sports Department will extend full support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for organizing T20 Blind World Cup 2024 in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Punjab sports Department will extend full support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for organizing T20 Blind World Cup 2024 in a befitting manner.

According to details, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial said in a meeting with Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, who called on him at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

A total of seven teams, including host Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and Afghanistan will participate in the grand event.

The opening ceremony of the Blind World Cup will be held in Lahore while 24 matches of the mega event will be played at Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad from November 21 to December 3, 2024.

The Secretary Sports said that the organization of Blind World Cup in Pakistan promote the soft image of the country in the world.

“Definitely, it is a great honour that Pakistan is organizing T20 Blind World Cup for the first time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Shah, said that the blind cricket will attain great boost in the country through successful organization of T20 Blind World Cup.

