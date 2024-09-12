Punjab Sports Dept To Extend Full Support To PBCC For T20 Blind World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 07:54 PM
The Punjab Sports Department will extend full support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for organizing T20 Blind World Cup 2024 in a befitting manner
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Punjab sports Department will extend full support to Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for organizing T20 Blind World Cup 2024 in a befitting manner.
According to details, Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial said in a meeting with Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, who called on him at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday.
A total of seven teams, including host Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and Afghanistan will participate in the grand event.
The opening ceremony of the Blind World Cup will be held in Lahore while 24 matches of the mega event will be played at Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad from November 21 to December 3, 2024.
The Secretary Sports said that the organization of Blind World Cup in Pakistan promote the soft image of the country in the world.
“Definitely, it is a great honour that Pakistan is organizing T20 Blind World Cup for the first time,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sultan Shah, said that the blind cricket will attain great boost in the country through successful organization of T20 Blind World Cup.
Recent Stories
Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President A ..
President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
More Stories From Sports
-
Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President Asif Ali Zardari Cycl ..44 seconds ago
-
National athlete Zia Mashwani calls on Adviser to CM on Sports, Youth Affairs3 hours ago
-
Moin Khan asks Indian legends to ensure Indian team’s participation in ICC Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to feature in World Snooker C'ships5 hours ago
-
Arteta agrees new Arsenal deal: reports7 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches1 day ago
-
UAJK concludes inter universities sports championship1 day ago
-
Pak team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi1 day ago
-
Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'2 days ago
-
FIH confirm nominations received for upcoming elections2 days ago
-
Usman Wazeer set to face Indian rival in highly-anticipated bout2 days ago
-
National hero Haider Ali returns home2 days ago