UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister And DG, SBP Condole The Death Of SBP Table Tennis Coach Saba Waris

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Punjab Sports Minister and DG, SBP condole the death of SBP table tennis coach Saba Waris

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have condoled the death of Sports board Punjab's senior table tennis coach Saba Waris on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth showered praise on Saba Waris's contributions for the promotion of table tennis saying that his services will be remembered for a long time. "Saba Waris was a great sports man and his death is definitely a huge loss for the game of table tennis", he said.

In a condolence message, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In a separate condolence message, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family over this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Punjab Man Family Coach

Recent Stories

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

3 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

5 minutes ago

Growers advised to use modern technology for wheat ..

5 minutes ago

SC dismisses NH&MP appeal against high court verdi ..

5 minutes ago

KP, AJK, Islamabad, GB reached semi-finals in Juni ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.