UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister And Youth Awards A Cheque To Disabled Archery Player

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Punjab Sports Minister and Youth awards a cheque to disabled archery player

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque to disabled archery player Qasim Tahir Janjua of district Jhang here on Wednesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti extended the financial help to Qasim Tahir Janjua, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium.

He appreciated the performance of disabled archery player Qasim Tahir Janjua of Khawar Shah Archery Club in the 6th Archery Fazza Para World Ranking Tournament in Dubai.

Related Topics

Hockey World Sports Punjab Dubai Jhang

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

26 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

34 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

41 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

51 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

56 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.