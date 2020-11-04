Punjab Sports Minister and Youth awards a cheque to disabled archery player

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque to disabled archery player Qasim Tahir Janjua of district Jhang here on Wednesday.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti extended the financial help to Qasim Tahir Janjua, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium.

He appreciated the performance of disabled archery player Qasim Tahir Janjua of Khawar Shah Archery Club in the 6th Archery Fazza Para World Ranking Tournament in Dubai.