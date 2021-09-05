Punjab Sports Minister announces cash prize of Rs 1 million for wrestler Inam

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Sunday, announced a cash prize of Rs 1 million for ace wrestler Inam Butt, who won gold medal in World Beach Games Wrestling event.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will award the prize money to Inam Butt and also to special athlete Haider Ali, who also grabbed a gold medal in discus throw event of Tokyo Paralympics in an impressive ceremony upon their return from abroad.

Lauding the performance of Inam Butt, the Punjab Sports Minister said the entire nation is proud of your exceptional performance. "Really you have demonstrated wonderful performance against some top wrestlersof the world. Punjab govt will continue to make effective efforts for the welfare of talented sports playersin future as well," he added.