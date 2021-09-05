UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Announces Cash Prize Of Rs 1 Million For Wrestler Inam

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Sports Minister announces cash prize of Rs 1 million for wrestler Inam

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Sunday, announced a cash prize of Rs 1 million for ace wrestler Inam Butt, who won gold medal in World Beach Games Wrestling event.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will award the prize money to Inam Butt and also to special athlete Haider Ali, who also grabbed a gold medal in discus throw event of Tokyo Paralympics in an impressive ceremony upon their return from abroad.

Lauding the performance of Inam Butt, the Punjab Sports Minister said the entire nation is proud of your exceptional performance. "Really you have demonstrated wonderful performance against some top wrestlersof the world. Punjab govt will continue to make effective efforts for the welfare of talented sports playersin future as well," he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Sports Punjab Tokyo Money Sunday Gold Event From Government Top Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pa ..

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pave economic, political and dev ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

3 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.