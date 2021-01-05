UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Announces Events Of 1st Punjab Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Sports Minister announces events of 1st Punjab Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship

By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Tuesday, announced the events and schedule of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship slated to be organized at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 6 to 8, 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Tuesday, announced the events and schedule of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship slated to be organized at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 6 to 8, 2021.

Revealing the details of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship, Punjab Minister for Sports said the games of athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis will be organized in the 3-day event. "Overall 576 male and female players and officials from all nine divisions (64 players and officials from each division) will participate in the above-mentioned games," he added.

He said that 18 male and female athletics players will exhibit their skills in the events of 100m, 200m, 400m, Shot Put, Long Jump, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay competitions. "Similarly, eight players (male and female) will vie for top honours in archery's 70m individual and 30m team events whereas team events of badminton (singles and doubles) and tennis (singles and doubles) will have 10 and eight players in the run respectively during the championship," he added.

About cycling events, Punjab Minister for Sports said as many as 10 male and female players will feature in five cycling events during the championship which are: 1km (male), 500m (female), 1000m Sprint (m), 200m Sprint (f), 4km Individual Pursuit (m), 3km Individual Pursuit (f), 4km Team Pursuit (m & f) and Elimination Race (m & f).

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that the athletics and archery competitions of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship will be conducted at Punjab Stadium on January 6 and 7, 2021. "NPSC Gymnasium Hall will be the venue of badminton events from January 6 and 8 while the cycling competitions will be organized at Cycling Velodrome on January 6 and 7. Punjab International Tennis Stadium will host tennis matches from January 6 and 8", he asserted.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Punjab Cycling Badminton Male January Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

UN must implement its resolution to settle Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Stability in region linked with Kashmir issue: Far ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

2 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting regarding removal of illegal str ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly Half of Pandemic-Wary Americans Want to Liv ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Oil Producers, Allies Resume Talks on Output ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.