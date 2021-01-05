Punjab Sports Minister announces events of 1st Punjab Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship

By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Tuesday, announced the events and schedule of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship slated to be organized at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 6 to 8, 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, on Tuesday, announced the events and schedule of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship slated to be organized at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 6 to 8, 2021.

Revealing the details of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship, Punjab Minister for Sports said the games of athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis will be organized in the 3-day event. "Overall 576 male and female players and officials from all nine divisions (64 players and officials from each division) will participate in the above-mentioned games," he added.

He said that 18 male and female athletics players will exhibit their skills in the events of 100m, 200m, 400m, Shot Put, Long Jump, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay competitions. "Similarly, eight players (male and female) will vie for top honours in archery's 70m individual and 30m team events whereas team events of badminton (singles and doubles) and tennis (singles and doubles) will have 10 and eight players in the run respectively during the championship," he added.

About cycling events, Punjab Minister for Sports said as many as 10 male and female players will feature in five cycling events during the championship which are: 1km (male), 500m (female), 1000m Sprint (m), 200m Sprint (f), 4km Individual Pursuit (m), 3km Individual Pursuit (f), 4km Team Pursuit (m & f) and Elimination Race (m & f).

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that the athletics and archery competitions of 1st Punjab Open Inter-Division Quaid-e-Azam Sports Championship will be conducted at Punjab Stadium on January 6 and 7, 2021. "NPSC Gymnasium Hall will be the venue of badminton events from January 6 and 8 while the cycling competitions will be organized at Cycling Velodrome on January 6 and 7. Punjab International Tennis Stadium will host tennis matches from January 6 and 8", he asserted.