UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Announces SOPs For Sports Activities

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Punjab sports minister announces SOPs for sports activities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sports training activities across the province.

He said here on Monday that all players, teams and coaches of the province, etc., will have to follow Punjab government's SOPs strictly to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "All open tournaments, matches and other sports competitions will remain suspended till complete eradication of coronavirus," he added.

Giving details of the SOPs, the sport minister said separate training gear should be used in sports like boxing, judo and karate. "The training activities of games like football, hockey, badminton and table tennis could be conducted in small groups with social distancing in place," he asserted.

"The games such as volleyball and basketball where players used to share combine playing facilities will be banned completely during COVID-19 pandemic.

However, team and individual games could be competed in water with social distancing in place," said the minister.

Rai Taimoor said that temperature of players should be checked at all entry points of sports grounds and training centers. "All the players and officials must use face masks in gathering while traveling for training. Six-feet social distancing should also be followed at training sites, changing rooms and sports offices etc," he added.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has urged players to sanitise their sports gear and wash their hands repeatedly especially before and after the training sessions. "Players should always cover their faces and nose while coughing and sneezing. The players who have fever or cough must be sent for check up immediately," he advised.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh warned that legal action could be taken against the persons who will commit violation of Punjab govt's SOPs.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Tennis Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Badminton All Government Share Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

41 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

37 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

38 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

39 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.