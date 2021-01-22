UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Announces To Hold A Major Sports Championship Every Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Sports Minister announces to hold a major sports championship every month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced to organize a major sports championship at provincial level every month to find fresh talent.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said here on Friday that a plan has been finalized to hold a championship of a particular game every month so that players from all parts of the province can get appropriate opportunities on a regular basis to express their talent. "We are promoting sports culture across the province by organizing multiple sports events in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said that the upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship is also part of our talent hunt scheme.

"The players from all nine divisions will participate in the hockey championship scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium from January 25 to February 7", he added.

He informed that the participants of the championship will be awarded attractive prizes for their outstanding performance in the top hockey event. "The prominent performers of the hockey championship will be given further training for future national and international events".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all male and female athletes of the province will get sufficient opportunity to demonstrate their potential in the 73rd Punjab Games slated to be staged in March/April 2021.

