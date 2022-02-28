Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced to organize Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on March 12

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has announced to organize Punjab Mind Sports Masters 2022 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on March 12.

He said on Monday that over 600 male and female players will demonstrate their potential in the country's biggest ever mind sports event to be organized with the collaboration of Punjab Chess Association. "The male and female players will compete in Open Men, Open Women, Men U-16, Open U-15 Boys, Men Unrated and Men Above-55 matches of Fide-rated Open Chess Championship".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that hefty cash prizes will be distributed among the successful male and female players. "All the talented players of the province can register themselves for the grand event till March 6. We are confident to find several potential players from this event ".

Punjab Sports Minister informed that scrabble events will also be organized in Punjab Mind Sports Masters."Definitely, it will be the biggest ever chess tournament in the country's history," he added.