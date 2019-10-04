UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Anticipates Thrilling Cricket In Pak- Lanka T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday welcomed Sri Lanka team in Lahore and said that the guest team would be given foolproof security during their stay in the city.

He expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for sending their cricket team to Pakistan for ODI and T20 matches.

"Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations since long. Both the countries have cooperated with each other in different fields in sports on several occasions in the past," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti expressed his hope that both the teams will play best and entertaining cricket and the sports lovers will enjoy the thrilling encounters during the 3-match T20 rubber scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Oct 5, 7 and 9, 2019.

