Punjab Sports Minister approves design of Hockey High Performance Centre

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has approved the design and other key facilities of Hockey High Performance Centre (HPC) during an important meeting at the National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan gave a detailed briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti regarding significant features of Hockey High Performance Centre. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa, Manager Pakistan hockey team Olympian Kh Junaid also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Sports Minister informed that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Hockey High Performance Centre in near future.

"Top standard Human Resource Manager will be hired for this mega project. Best coaches, trainers, nutritionist and other relevant officials will serve the Hockey High Performance Centre as per international standard," he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that the National Hockey Stadium will be upgraded in the coming months. He directed the officials concerned to change the astro-turf of National Hockey Stadium as soon as possible as per international standard.