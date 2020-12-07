Punjab Sports Minister assured provision of first ever baseball stadium

LAHORE, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has assured provision of first ever stadium for baseball in the provincial metropolis to help establish the game on sound footings.

He gave this assurance to a delegation of Pakistan Federation headed by its President Syed Fakhir Ali Shah which called on him here on Monday.

During the meeting PFB chief briefed the Sports Minister about the efforts being made for the further development and promotion of baseball.

"Baseball is gaining immense popularity in Pakistan and especially in Punjab which speaks volumes of our efforts for the uplift of the game," he added.

Syed Fakhar Shah informed the Punjab Sports Minister that Baseball has also been included in Inter-Board Sports. In which all the education Boards of Pakistan will be taking part.

"With the holding of this event baseball will be played at school and college level, which will help in spotting fresh talent and its grooming under a development plan to form future Pakistan's youth, women's and senior baseball teams," he added.

Syed Fakhar Shah also informed the Punjab Sports Minister that though Pakistan is ranked 5th in Asia and 27th in the world in baseball but unfortunately there is no baseball stadium specified for the game.

"In the given circumstances we have left with no option but to hold baseball competitions in cricket and football grounds which greatly affects the development of baseball," he said adding, "If the Punjab government provides us a baseball ground with allied facilities it will help in supplementing our ongoing efforts to further develop the game on solid lines." Punjab Sports Minister expressed his delight over Pakistan's international standing in the game at Asia and world level and assured his all out cooperation to promote the game at all levels. "We will also extending help for the provision of a baseball stadium to provide an ideal platform to PBF to organise its baseball events and allied training and coaching programmes under one roof," said the Punjab Minister.

He also congratulated Syed Fakhar Ali Shah on the inclusion of baseball in Inter-Board Sports.