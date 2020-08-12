Punjab Sports Minister awards certificates to young achievers on International Youth Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :By Sohail Ali Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded appreciation certificates to leading young achievers – Huzaifa Ahmed, Farhan Ayub and 9-year-old tennis player Hania Minhas - at a ceremony at his office here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was arranged to mark International Youth Day and acknowledge the achievements of Pakistan's young prominent performers. Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, SBP Chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports said these young stars are doing wonderful jobs on their own and they are our real asset. "The whole nation is proud of their remarkable distinctions. They are also providing great inspiration to young generation of the country," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of above-mentioned young achievers, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti informed that Farhan Ayub has established 21 amazing Guinness World Records at such a young age. "Nine-year-old tennis prodigy Hania Minhas has featured in 200 tennis matches last year. She also grabbed 43 distinctions during these matches and now she is preparing to travel to Dubai and Spain for practice matches", he asserted.

Punjab Sports Minister said that Huzaifa Ahmed made notable contribution towards deserving human beings during the coronavirus pandemic through his NGO 'Rizq'. "Huzaifa distributed 7 lakh ration bags among 20,000 needy families of the country during this testing time. He is also only the second Pakistani to be honoured by British Queen in recognition of his services for the cause of deserving humanity," he elaborated.