Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 1 million to ace wrestler Inam Butt

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs one million to Pakistan's most celebrated wrestler Inam Butt, who won two back-to-back gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece in September 2021, at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appreciated the performance of ace wrestler Inam Butt saying that Inam once again made the entire nation proud by winning two consecutive gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece last year. "Inam is our national hero and it's our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said: "Sports board Punjab has always encouraged talented stars like Inam Butt.

Inam is a great son of country. We are proud of Inam Butt, who also had clinched medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Beach Games and World Wrestling Championship during his illustrious career".

He urged the young athletes of the country to take inspiration from amazing achievements of Inam Butt. "Punjab govt also extended every kind of cooperation to Pakistan's special athlete Haider Ali and other players for their participation in Tokyo Olympic Games last year," he added.

Wrestler Inam Butt, on this occasion, expressed his gratitude to Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Sports Board Punjab for extending every kind of support to him for his preparation and participation in international wrestling competitions. "Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in all parts of the province," he added.