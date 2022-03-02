UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Awards Cheque Of Rs 1 Million To Ace Wrestler Inam Butt

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 1 million to ace wrestler Inam Butt

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs one million to Pakistan's most celebrated wrestler Inam Butt, who won two back-to-back gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece in September 2021, at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti appreciated the performance of ace wrestler Inam Butt saying that Inam once again made the entire nation proud by winning two consecutive gold medals in Beach Wrestling World Series in Italy and Greece last year. "Inam is our national hero and it's our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said: "Sports board Punjab has always encouraged talented stars like Inam Butt.

Inam is a great son of country. We are proud of Inam Butt, who also had clinched medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian Beach Games and World Wrestling Championship during his illustrious career".

He urged the young athletes of the country to take inspiration from amazing achievements of Inam Butt. "Punjab govt also extended every kind of cooperation to Pakistan's special athlete Haider Ali and other players for their participation in Tokyo Olympic Games last year," he added.

Wrestler Inam Butt, on this occasion, expressed his gratitude to Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Sports Board Punjab for extending every kind of support to him for his preparation and participation in international wrestling competitions. "Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, is taking effective measures for the promotion of sports in all parts of the province," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Punjab Young Tokyo Italy Greece September Gold Olympics All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>