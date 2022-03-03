UrduPoint.com

Punjab Sports Minister Awards Cheque Of Rs 480,000 To Four Powerlifter Athletes

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Taking a major step for the welfare of sports persons under Punjab's revolutionary Sports Policy, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs 480,000 to four powerlifter athletes as scholarship for their food supplement at a cheque-awarding ceremony at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday

Taking a major step for the welfare of sports persons under Punjab's revolutionary Sports Policy, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs 480,000 to four powerlifter athletes as scholarship for their food supplement at a cheque-awarding ceremony at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Chief Sports consultant Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Staff Syed Omair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the cheque of Rs 480,000 to four powerlifter athletes is being awarded from Punjab's Sports Welfare Fund for the preparation of their future competitions.

The cheques of Rs 10,000 per month and Rs 120,000 annual were awarded to each Twinkle Sohail, Veronica Sohail, Marium Sohail and Sybil Sohail.

Addressing ceremony Punjab Minister for Sports said the welfare of sports stars was totally neglected in the past. "We are now fully taking care of our male and female sports heroes in recognition of their services for the country. Punjab Sports Ministry is fully focusing on establishing top class sports infrastructure in the province as well".

He informed that 73rd edition of Punjab Games will be organized in the last week of March, 2022. "This time we will organize Punjab Games with better preparations as compared to previous edition," he added.

Punjab Sports Minister further said that Sports Department will also organize sports events in connection with Horse and Cattle Show. "It is our govt which revived Punjab Games and Horse and Cattle Show after a gap of several years," he added.

More Stories From Sports

