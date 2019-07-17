Punjab Sports Minister awards prizes to players

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cash prizes and certificates to prominent U-16 performers of SBP's 7-game Training and Coaching Camps at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded cash prizes and certificates to prominent U-16 performers of SBP's 7-game Training and Coaching Camps at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Shahid Nizami were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs appreciated the performance of young athletes during the SBP's 7-game Training and Coaching Camps. "These young players are our true asset and we will continue to hold such top level training camps to nurture their abilities in future as well," he added.

He said the project of Sports school has been included in Annual Development Programme (ADP) and it will be completed during the ongoing year.

"We also organized Punjab Games after a gap of eight years and thousands of young male and female players took part in these games,"he asserted.

Lauding the services of outgoing Director Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, The minister said: " Nadeem Sarwar was an important part of our team. He did wonderful efforts for the sports promotion in Punjab," he added.

Following U-16 players were given Rs 20,000 each for their outstanding performance: UsmanMansha, ZohaibAhsan (hockey), Husnain Ali, Daniyal Ahmed (wrestling), GulfamHaider, Awais Ali (volleyball), Haider Sultan, HaiderShakeeb (weightlifting), Zeeshan, Mohammad Shahbaz (kabaddi), M Ali Ghani, Ali Haider (powerlifting), Shahid Imran and Sufian Ali (athletics).