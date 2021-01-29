UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Calls On Minister IPC, Discuss Sports' Revival After COVID

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza here at her office to discuss matters regarding revival of sports after the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, called on the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr. Fehmida Mirza here at her office to discuss matters regarding revival of sports after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the ministers also discussed sports policy, welfare of sports veterans, sports infrastructure being built and other affairs of mutual interest, said a press release issued here.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti who was also accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh who were welcomed by Dr Fehmida.

Bhatti apprised the federal minister about his department's progress on the development of provincial sports policy and its salient features, including free medical services and health insurance to sportsmen, the establishment of dedicated ladies gymnasiums across the province, and free sports' facilities for differently-abled children.

Dr. Fehmida ensured her all-out support for the Provincial Sports Department in its endeavors.

Bhatti also extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit the Punjab Sports Complex and other sports facilities in the province, which she kindly accepted.

Dr. Fehmida emphasized reviving the culture of sports at all provincial tiers, significantly at club, tehsil and district level which was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that ensuring merit in the recruitment process of District Sports Officers can harness fruitful results and help the government and other sports federations to nurture the right talent at the grass-root level.

Federal Minister said that the government was already playing its role but the true vision of revival of sports can only be achieved when all stakeholders of the sports' ecosystem including national federations, provincial associations, and media play their role in collaboration.

Sports Minister Punjab thanked Dr. Fehmida for the profuse hospitality and admired her eloquent concerns for the betterment of sports infrastructure in the country.

