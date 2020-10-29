UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports Minister Chairs Meeting On Construction Of Five-star Hotel At NPSC

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday presided over a meeting regarding the construction of a five-star hotel here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC).

Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, Pakistan cricket Board security head Col (retd) Ashfaq and Police officials participated in the meeting, which was held under the aegis of the SBP and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the sports minister said the hotel would have all modern facilities and it would be constructed under public private sector partnership. "Govt can save a large amount from security expenditures after the completion of this project.

An amount of Rs 3 crore has been approved for the hiring of services of international consultant for this grand project".

He said the construction of an international standard five-star hotel in Nishtar Park Sports Complex will help a lot in promoting sports culture as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The project of 5-star hotel is one of the important projects of the Punjab govt. After the completion of this project, the rest of Lahore city will not be disturbed during international sports events," he asserted.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said this project will also resolve security issues on the occasion of international sports competitions at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "The hotel will be built as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the ICC and international sports organisations," he informed.

