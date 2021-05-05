Punjab Sports Minister chairs meeting to review ADP of Punjab Sports Department

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high profile meeting to review Annual Development Programme of Punjab Sports Department here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high profile meeting to review Annual Development Programme of Punjab Sports Department here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director Admin , SBP Javed Chohan, Project Director Nadeem Anwer, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials attended the meeting.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports gave a detailed briefing to Punjab Minister for Sports about the sports schemes of the province.

A huge amount of Rs 9 billion has been proposed for the completion of sports schemes of next financial year. Similarly, funds have also been proposed for 77 current and 80 new sports schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that 25 new tehsil Sports complexes had been proposed in the next financial year. "A proposal to build Sports Arenas in Jhang and Chiniot has also been floated.

A Youth Center and Hostel will be built in Lahore in the next Annual Development Programme", he added.

Punjab Sports Minister said that funds have been allocated for the up-gradation of the stadium for SAF Games 2023. "The up-gradation of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and astro-turf of National Hockey Stadium is also part of our planning during the next financial year. The construction of a High Performance Center at National Hockey Stadium has also been proposed," he informed.

The Punjab Minister for Sports said: "The construction of Punjab Olympic Village at Rakh Chabeel, Lahore has also been proposed. As many as 73 grounds of soft Sports have been prepared while 100 more soft sports grounds will be completed till June 2021".

He informed that a proposal for the construction of swimming pools at Divisional Headquarter level in Punjabhas also been floated. Moreover, the construction of sports hostel in Gojra has also been proposed for the promotion of hockey.