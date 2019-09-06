Punjab Sports Minister chairs SBP general body meeting

The inaugural meeting of 25-member General Body of Sports Board Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The inaugural meeting of 25-member General Body of Sports Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister of Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi, Aysha Nawaz, Additional IG Training RanaTahir, Saqib Wazir Media Advisor, President Punjab Women Hockey Tanzeela Amir Cheema, Aneela Khawaja, Mareena Iqbal, Farzana Rauf, Najia Rasool, Nadia Farooqi, Kiran Ilyas and representatives of different departments.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh gave a detailed briefing about the annual performance of Sports Board Punjab, development schemes and other key affairs in the general body meeting.

He informed the meeting that 315 sports facilities are presently working in the province while 193 new development schemes have been launched. Out of these new schemes, 24 are in final phase of completion.

The affairs relating to growth of sports and relevant infrastructure, sports facilities were reviewed during the meeting. Several projects such SBP's 2019-20 budget, Annual Sports Calendar, 11 pitches and outer wall in Greater Iqbal Park, Inter-Division Volleyball Championship in DG Khan, Mat-Wrestling in Gujranwala, mobile App for online booking of SBP's grounds and the High Achiever Award for medal winners in different games at international level were approved during the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will distribute cash prizes among the players.

Punjab Minister of Sports on this occasion, directed the concerned staff to complete boxing and squash courts in Nishtar Park Sports Complex within the period of two years.

The general body meeting paid rich tribute to Sports Board Punjab for holding International Kabaddi Taakra, Punjab Games and Annual Sports Calendar after a gap of 8 years.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister of Sports who is also the Chairman of Sports Board Punjab said Sports Policy is being prepared for the first time in the history of province and it is in the final phase of completion. "The sports culture will be revived in the province after the approval of Sports Policy",he added.

He informed that over 3000 players took part in the Punjab Games held in April 2019. "The saving policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was strictly followed during the Punjab Games and as a result of this policy we managed to save billions of rupees".

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: "We are holding regular sports championships of different games to give youngsters a suitable platform to express their talent. Sports Board Punjab has been put on right track. A large number of under-16 players will be prepared in the years to come".