Punjab Sports Minister condoles death of DIO Jhang

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Monday condoled the death of District Information Officer (DIO) Jhang Rao Shakeel.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Rao Shakeel was a hard working and committed officer.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.