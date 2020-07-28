UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Sports Minister Condoles Death Of Ex-hockey Olympian Asad Malik

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

Punjab sports minister condoles death of ex-hockey Olympian Asad Malik

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep sorrow and grief on the death of former Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep sorrow and grief on the death of former Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident.

In his message to the members of the bereaved family here on Tuesday, he showered praise on Asad Malik over his contribution to the game of hockey, saying that his services would be remembered for a long time.

"Asad Malik was a great hockey player and his death is a huge loss for national hockey," he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the family courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also condoled the death of Asad Malik. He expressed his deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this great loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Road Accident Asad Malik Family

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

4 minutes ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

21 minutes ago

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

53 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.